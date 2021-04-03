Hattiesburg zoo resumes annual golden egg hunt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Golden Egg Hunt at The Hattiesburg Zoo resumed after turbulent pandemic.

The annual event was cancelled last year because of the covid-19 outbreak. This year the Hattiesburg Convention Commission wanted to make the event bigger than ever but still covid friendly. Guests were asks to have a mask for areas they couldn’t socially distance in but children were invited to roam the zoo grounds for those special golden eggs. And many found them and made some first-time memories too.

“Because of Covid we were stuck at home, so this is our first real big celebration of Easter, so we are excited to be here and see the bunny and celebrate Jesus and have a good time today. Hes liking it, he loves the eggs he loves picking them up, he thinks they’re balls, and which were really into that stage right now.” said Ashley Carter.

One hundred golden eggs were hidden on the Zoo grounds and two grand prize eggs. The grand prize winners got a special invitation to preview the zoos giraffe exhibit unveiling in May.

The commission reports over 900 guests booked in advance and many more showed up for the festivities including Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker who enjoyed the fun with his children and encouraged vaccinations.