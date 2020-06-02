Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus Tests by State

Hattiesburg Zoo to reopen on Friday

News
Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo will reopen to the public on Friday, June 5. The zoo is now offering advance ticket purchases online, staggering entrance times and new sanitation requirements.

Guests are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to help with the guidelines, the grounds at the zoo have paw markers that people are encouraged to follow. They also added new outdoor seating.

According to zoo officials, the South American Exhibit Pier and Tiger Tower will have limited access. Indoor facilities will remain closed.

On opening day, Jill Wettstein from Wisconsin will be painting rocks for guests to find. The rocks will feature zoo animals. Neighbors in Hattiesburg are encouraged to follow Wettstein’s lead and create their own “rocks of art” to hide at the zoo. They’re asked to use the hashtags: #hburgzoorocks, #jillfcsrocks and #kindnessrocks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories