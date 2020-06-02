Hattiesburg Zoo to reopen on Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Zoo will reopen to the public on Friday, June 5. The zoo is now offering advance ticket purchases online, staggering entrance times and new sanitation requirements.

Guests are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to help with the guidelines, the grounds at the zoo have paw markers that people are encouraged to follow. They also added new outdoor seating.

According to zoo officials, the South American Exhibit Pier and Tiger Tower will have limited access. Indoor facilities will remain closed.

On opening day, Jill Wettstein from Wisconsin will be painting rocks for guests to find. The rocks will feature zoo animals. Neighbors in Hattiesburg are encouraged to follow Wettstein’s lead and create their own “rocks of art” to hide at the zoo. They’re asked to use the hashtags: #hburgzoorocks, #jillfcsrocks and #kindnessrocks.