Hattiesburg’s Darryl Jordan takes unique path to Jackson State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — As the Last Dance documentary reminded us – there are many paths to success. For example, before Scottie Pippen was Scottie Pippen he was Scott the equipment manager for Central Arkansas.

Hattiesburg high school alum Darryl Jordan is writing a pretty cool story of his own – earning a D1 scholarship despite playing only one season of varsity ball in high school.

WJTV-12’s Noah Newman sits down with Jordan in the video above, to talk about his journey to Jackson State.

Jordan signed with Jackson State earlier this month after an impressive freshman season at Meridian Community College. The 6’7″ forward averaged 12 points and 7 rebounds per game as a walk-on transfer from Pearl River.

“Darryl is a kid that was a late bloomer as he was 6’4″ in high school,” Jackson State head coach Wayne Brent said. “He went to JUCO and grew a couple inches and really started to develop. He is a stretch four who can space the floor with his shooting range and he can also score around the rim with his athleticism. He has three years to play.”