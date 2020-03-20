Hawai‘i State Senator Clarence Nishihara tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON) — The State Senate issued a press release today announcing that one of its members, Senator Clarence Nishihara, has tested positive for COVID-19. Senator Nishihara turns 77 in May.

The statement is as follows:

“Hawai‘i State Senator Clarence K. Nishihara was informed today that he has tested positive for COVID-19, and he informed his colleagues and staff.

This is the first known case of COVID-19 at the Hawaii State Capitol building.

Senate President Ron Kouchi sent a memo to all staff informing them of the positive test result.

The memo recommends all Senate offices close until further notice. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Senator Nishihara is a Democrat in his fourth term who represents Waipahu, Crestview, Manana, Pearl City, and Pacific Palisades on the island of O‘ahu.”

House Speaker Scott Saiki released a memorandum confirming that the State Capitol building will be closed through April 5th, per the Legislature’s Emergency Operations Plan.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more details emerge.