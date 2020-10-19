Hazmat incident blocks all lanes on U.S. 51 in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reporting a hazmat incident in Lincoln County.

The incident happened on U.S. 51 between Industrial Park Road NE and New Sight Drive NE. All lanes are blocked in both directions.

According to MDOT, U.S. 51 will be closed for the next five hours.

The Daily Leader reported a valve was knocked off a propane tank at Ferrell Gas. According to Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Clifford Galey, the incident is under control.

