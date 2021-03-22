HCSO, Jackson City Council comment on M Bar shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It started with an argument outside a packed Jackson nightspot – M Bar in Northeast Jackson.



That argument turned to gunfire. In the aftermath — 32 year old Christopher Moncure was killed. Investigators say he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

“We believe that he was an innocent bystander at the time that the shooting occurred,” Captain Tyree Jones said. “He was not involved in any type of altercation.”

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case – right now it’s searching the murder suspects – and could use any help the public can provide.

“We’re conducting a murder investigation,” Jones said. “We’re asking the public with any information regarding this incident to contact the hinds county sheriff’s office.”

The Sunday morning shooting wasn’t the first trouble for this club. Last July – one person was killed, three others hurt in a shooting.

Local city councilman Ashby Foote says he’s seen enough.

“The clientele is obviously of lawless nature, at least some of them are,” Foote said. – can’t have shootouts right next to residential neighborhoods. That’s unacceptable so we’ve got to do something about that. Getting them to move to a location outside city limits of Jackson is something we can get done.”

Foote said he’ll talk to the administration – to include the planning director to see about getting the business moved.