Heads Up: I-55 closure Friday night

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Gene McGee, the mayor of Ridgeland, released a statement for travelers to be aware of the closure of I-55.
Beginning at 10:00 p.m. on Friday night, December 6, 2019, all I-55 northbound lanes between I-220 and the Natchez Trace Parkway along with the I-220 northbound exit ramp will be closed to traffic for Eutaw Construction to perform bridge construction work over the I-55 northbound lanes. All lanes will be re-opened to traffic no later than 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning, December 7, 2019. The Contractor has coordinated this event with MDOT and Ridgeland Police department. If needed, call Ridgeland Police Department for alternate routes at 601-856-2121.Mayor Gene McGee