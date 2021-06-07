Health and Human Services discuss vaccine hesitancy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Health and Human Services Region 4 held a forum to provide information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

There were 3 objectives of this forum. One was to provide resources to improve vaccines access. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs offered many solutions to this. You can go to the CDC’s website, The department of health’s website, and healthyms.com. And, there’s also ways to provide vaccines directly to communities.

Dobbs says they have partnership with clinics so if you want to sign up and do community events, they will bring vaccines to you.

The next objective was to engage leaders to discuss challenges with vaccine hesitancy. Dr. Regina Hyatt, Vice President for Student Affairs at Mississippi State University spoke on the hesitancy with students on campus.

She says “students are expressing that they aren’t necessarily opposed to getting vaccinated but are just not certain or in a hurry to get vaccinated.”

The last objective is to identify the best practices to improve confidence in the vaccines. Pastor Odee Akines out of Forest, Mississippi delivered his testimony by sharing the symptoms he had with covid-19 in hopes of persuading others to get vaccinated so they won’t have to deal with the same problems.

He says the church member that he caught covid-19 from died while he was getting in the hospital. Akines spent 80 days in the hospital and he says he didn’t know whether he was going to live or die as the doctors gave him a 2% chance of living.

And according to Dr. Dobbs there’s been almost 2 million doses of vaccine given in Mississippi with over 1 million of our almost 3 million people with at least 1 dose.