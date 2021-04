JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, April 10, the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Vaccines will be available for people ages 16 and older. In order to receive the shot, patients can arrive at the clinic, located at 3502 W. Northside Drive, anytime between 8:00 a.m. at 1:00 p.m.

No appointment is needed, and the vaccine will be free of charge.