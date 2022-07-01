JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The ongoing dispute between the state’s largest health insurance provider and hospital has impacted thousands across the state.

With little movement made between the Blue Cross Blue Shield and the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney said negotiations are still ongoing.

“The negotiations as of July 1 are the same as they were basically on June 2 they’re still moving at a snails pace,” said Chaney. “I’m cautiously optimistic that things will workout simply because as of today Blue Cross is out of network with the neo-natal units, they’re out of network with the transplant unit, child’s care, the sickle cell anemia program, heart, kidney, lung and liver transplant program and all the relationships that UMMC has with other facilities around the state.”

Chaney urged those being turned away for treatment to call the insurance department at 1-800-562-2957.

The Mississippi State Medical Association’s issued the following statement about UMMC’s ongoing removal from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi’s network: