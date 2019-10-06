Health experts warn of heightened flu season

RIDGELAND, Miss.(WJTV) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu contraction has remained low during the start of this flu season but that could change.

Health experts are warning the public to not delay in getting their flu shots.

Unseasonably warm weather may be the reason why many people have not gotten this years flu shot, but Dr. Timothy Quinn explains the public should get them soon.

“We’ve been urging our patients to get their flu shots. We’ve bought all the vaccines. We’re ready, but a lot of the patients are saying they don’t need the flu shot because it’s not cold.”

Some heath care professionals say this flu season may be a particularly bad one.

“Flu season is definitely in and there’s been a great deal of concern that flu season may be even worse this year… and some of it has to do with the fact that people are not getting the flu shot like they normally do.”

Dr. Quinn recommends washing your hands frequently and limiting exposure to people who are sick along with getting a flu shot to prevent getting sick.

“If someone suspects that they may have the flu, they have a runny nose, sore throat, body aches, fevers, or chills, it’s a good idea that they go ahead and see a medical provider to be evaluated.”

A flu test takes about 5 minutes.

“If someone has the flu then the provider will go ahead and start the Tamiflu, which is the medication. This medicine is most effective if it’s started in the first 48 to 72 hours, and then that way the person can get better and not suffer the consequences of not being treated for the flu.”

The elderly, toddlers, infants and those with chronic illnesses are most at risk for the flu.