Health leaders discuss direction of Mississippi’s medical marijuana program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s not set in stone yet where Mississippi’s medical marijuana program is heading, but open discussions are meant to get a clearer vision down the line. On Wednesday, health leaders discussed the direction of the program.

“I think the safety and security is going to be one of the things extremely important to maintain,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Dr. Dobbs said Mississippi’s medical marijuana program will be modeled after best practice states around the country. Those who qualify will also depend on criminal background, but ultimately, anyone who meets the criteria will be able to use marijuana.

“The economy as a scale is going to be a real challenge for a lot of small growers– that’s just business challenges, has nothing to do with how we do,” said Dr. Dobbs.

While nothing is set in stone yet for the program, Dobbs wants to make one message loud and clear.

“Doctors can’t give certifications now, that’s not allowable yet. So if you’re spending money, you’re getting fleeced.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) anticipates meeting the August 15 deadline for the the state to begin issuing licenses.

The Mississippi Supreme Court is on track for oral arguments in the lawsuit by Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler, who is attempting to block the development of a medical marijuana program. The challenge against the voter approved medical cannabis initiative is set to begin next week.