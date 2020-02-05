Health officials investigate possible Hepatitis A exposure in Laurel restaurant employee

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of hepatitis A in a Jones County restaurant employeem, which may have led to possible exposure for customers.

An employee of the Huddle House, which is located at 1304 Chantilly Street in Laurel, has been diagnosed with hepatitis A infection. While infectious, the employee worked at the restaurant on January 26th through January 29th. Customers who ate at the restaurant during that time may have been exposed to hepatitis A and should get a hepatitis A vaccination if they have not been previously vaccinated.

Those who think they may have been exposed to this case can received a hepatitis A vaccination free of charge from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 6th and Friday, February 7th at the Jones County Health Department. It’s located at 5168 Old Highway 11 in Ellisville.

“It is unlikely that hepatitis A was transmitted to any customers from this particular case, but as a precaution, we do recommend the hep A vaccine for anyone who ate at the Huddle House from January 26 through January 29 if they have not already been vaccinated,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “The management and staff of this restaurant are fully cooperating with our investigation in order to prevent illnesses as a result of this exposure.”