Health officials investigate possible Hepatitis A exposure in Vicksburg restaurant employee

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of hepatitis A in a Warren County restaurant employee which may have led to possible exposure for customers.

An employee of the Gumbo Pot, which is located at 3401 Halls Ferry Road #5 in Vicksburg, has been diagnosed with hepatitis A infection. According to MSDH, the employee worked at the restaurant on January 17th, 18th and 22nd. Customers who ate at the restaurant on those days may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Vaccination can prevent hepatitis A only if given within 14 days of exposure. Because those who ate at the restaurant on January 17th and 18th would have been exposed more than 14 days ago, they should watch for any possible symptoms of hepatitis A and see their doctor if they become ill. Those who ate at the restaurant on January 22nd should get the hepatitis A vaccination if they have not been previously vaccinated.

Those who think they may have been exposed to this case, can receive a hepatitis A vaccination free of charge from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3 and Tuesday, February 4 at the Warren County Health Department. The facility is located at 807 Monroe Street in Vicksburg.

“The risk of transmission of hepatitis A in this situation is likely very low. However, as a precaution, we recommend that anyone who ate food from this restaurant on January 22nd should consider getting a hepatitis A vaccination if they have not done so already. And again, those who may have been exposed on January 17th and 18th should watch for any possible symptoms of hepatitis A and see their doctor if become ill,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “The management and staff of the Gumbo Pot are fully cooperating with MSDH to prevent illnesses as a result of this exposure.”

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that causes fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes), abdominal pain and dark colored urine. Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool (feces) from an infected person.

Everyone can prevent the spread of hepatitis A by washing hands with soap and water, including under the fingernails, after using the bathroom or changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food.

As a reminder, there is an ongoing hepatitis A outbreak in Mississippi and surrounding states. For more information about the outbreak, click here.