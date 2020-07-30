Healthcare provider terminates relationship with MDOC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Healthcare provider Centene announced on Thursday it has terminated its relationship with Parchman and the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

The announcement comes after rappers JAY-Z and Yo Gotti hired legal representation for 227 Mississippi inmates and recently filed an amended lawsuit against the new MDOC Commissioner Nathan Burl Cain and Centene over the conditions in the prison.

The attorneys claim there was a lack of COVID-19 testing protocol and medical attention for the inmates. They also said there was a lack of social distancing protocols and PPE.

We hope that Centene’s decision to end its relationship with the Mississippi Department of Corrections sends a clear message to Governor Tate Reeves – it’s time to invest in the health and well-being of the people in your prisons. There is no excuse for the 53 deaths across the Mississippi prison system over the past several months, many of which were preventable. We will not stop until the incarcerated receive consistent and competent medical care, especially now with the COVID-19 crisis. This must be a priority. Attorney Marcy Croft

The full notice of termination from Cetene is attached below:

LATEST STORIES: