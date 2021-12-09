Healthcare workers fatigued as new coronavirus variants arise

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Lionel Fraser said after nearly two years of a continuous fight with COVID-19, the medical staff is struggling.

“Our staff is fatigued, tired, it has a pervasive effect on moral, but everyday we get up we come to work, we put one foot in front of the other and try and put one more needle in an arm to help protect us all,” said Medical Director at Central Mississippi Health Services, Dr. Lionel Fraser.

Since the start of the pandemic, healthcare workers everywhere worked around the clock to test and care for those who contracted COVID-19.

“Initially, we were testing people in the rain, the snow, the cold, the ice with this facility that were standing by,” said Dr. Fraser.

Fast forward, we have vaccines, but also new COVID strains. Healthcare workers said now the battle is getting shots in the arms.

“48% of us as Mississippians are fully vaccinated and about 27% of us have had boosters and that’s woefully low and we need to do better.”

“Most of our pushback would be still some of the younger folks in their early/ late 20s that still have the idea of if you stick me that’s how they’re going to track me. Or I’m scared with what they see on the TV about the needles. We want you to be comfortable getting the vaccine not scare or nervous about getting the vaccine,” said Clinical Coordinator Sharon Ivory.

George Mitchell said he’s fully vaccinated, but said not everyone in his family believes in the vaccine.

“My sons, I have 4 2 are with me 2 are not so were split. So I’m trying to get the two who have not had the shots to take the shots but they insist that they’re fine. So that’s all I can do to tell them to take it,” said Mitchell.

The clinic said of the patients coming in for COVID vaccines, most are boosters. They said with the Omicron variant on the rise, the hope more will come in for their first or second dose.