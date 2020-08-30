Heat advisory issued for central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A heat advisory has been issued for most of central and portions of North Mississippi .

With temperature expected to stay high, Jim Pollard said drinking water is the most important thing you can do.

He said that you should work outside only in the cooler hours and take frequent breaks to prevent heat exhaustion. A sign heat exhaustion is clammy skin which can deteriorate to heat stroke.

“Heat strokes can deteriorate pretty rapidly into unconsciousness, coma an individual can die from heat stroke. We do see some lives lost in Mississippi from heatstroke just about every year.”

Pollard added that the U.S. has about 30 kids that dies from heat stroke after being left in car.

LATEST STORIES: