Authorities: Multiple people dead in New Jersey shooting

UPDATE: 12/10/2019 2:53 p.m.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say that multiple people are dead after a shooting in Jersey City. They did not provide details. T

hey said at a news conference Tuesday that there was no indication terrorism was behind the standoff marked by heavy gunfire. P

rosecutors say one police officer has been killed. Two more officers and a civilian were wounded. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez says on Twitter that the three people wounded were in stable condition.

A nearby Catholic school is on lockdown, but the archdiocese says all staff and students at the Sacred Heart School were safe. SWAT teams, state police and federal agents responded to the scene.

