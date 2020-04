JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department responded to the Church’s Chicken on Terry Road after a shooting.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Investigators said a man was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries after an unknown suspect in a white sedan fired shots.

At last check, the victim was in stable condition.

BREAKING: Heavy police presence at the Church’s Chicken on Terry Road. A lady who lives in the area says she heard about 20-30 gunshots and a man was taken in an ambulance.



A lady who lives in the area says she heard about 20-30 gunshots and a man was taken in an ambulance.

