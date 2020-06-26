Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Heavy police presence at InTown Suites in Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a motel in Northeast Jackson.

Officers are at InTown Suites on I-55 Frontage Road near Adkins Boulevard.

There’s no word on what happened at the location at this time, but there are several police units at the scene.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories