Heavy police presence at InTown Suites in Jackson

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana police say they are trying to identify the man who slid into the aquarium at Bass Pro Shops in Bossier City on Thursday and took a swim before climbing out and running out of the store.

According to Bossier City authorities, a complaint was filed Friday morning after the business determined that there would be costs associated with emptying and cleaning the 13,000-gallon aquarium, which features species of fish local to the region.