Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Crossgates Drive Friday afternoon.

Investigators said they received a call about a suspicious man looking into a woman’s window around 1:30 p.m. When an officer arrived a the scene, the suspect allegedly fired at the officer.

The officer, who was not hit, shot the suspect in the leg. Police said the suspect ran through a few backyards in the neighborhood, and then broke into an occupied home.

JUST IN: Heavy police presence in Brandon off Crossgates Dr. after reports of shots fired.

Investigators said a standoff lasted for 45 minutes, before the suspect surrendered. He allegedly ran back into the home, where he was detained.

Rankin County deputies, Pearl police and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation also responded to the scene.

The suspect was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment.

No one else was hurt during the incident.

