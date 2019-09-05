Madison County deputy shot in the head: Breaking

A jeep is in a ditch off Glenfield Road with the driver side door popped open.

Update: 9:57 am

A Madison County deputy has been shot in the head off Highway 16 just outside Canton. The alleged suspect has also been injured.

Canton Mayor Dr. William Truly, says the Canton Fire Chief told him about the incident. The deputy was airlifted to UMMC. The suspect is at an area hospital.

“The world has changed, it’s unpredictable you never know when something is going to happen nor do you know where,” said Truly.

Truly, who is also a physician, indicated the officer’s condition is dire. He says he is thinking about the families of both the deputy and the suspect.

A shooting in Canton this morning leads to a heavy police presence along Highway 16. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department confirms there was a shooting but gave no further details. Right now, deputies, Canton Police and Mississippi Highway Patrol are staging along Highway 16 by the Country Club of Canton.