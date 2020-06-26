Man arrested after Rankin County crime spree ends in chase

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man after a crime spree in Rankin county ended with a chase into Jackson.

According to investigators, Vincent Ogiamien has been charged with two counts of rape, auto burglary, kidnapping and aggravated assault. Police said he tried to sexually assault and shoot multiple people last night.

Authorities chased Ogiamien to I-20 at Terry Road in Jackson, where he was arrested. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Pearl Police Department also responded to the scene.

“He’s gonna be in jail for a very long time. He’s already been to prison, I know once. I’m not exactly sure what it was for, but these are pretty serious allegations,” said Assistant Brandon Police Chief Chris Butts.

Ogiamien is currently in Rankin County’s Custody. He is being held without bond.

