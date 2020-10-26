Police respond to shooting on Meadowlane Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a shooting on Meadowlane Drive in Jackson on Monday.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the department is investigating a shooting with intent. There’s no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

