Police respond to shooting on Meadowlane Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a shooting on Meadowlane Drive in Jackson on Monday.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the department is investigating a shooting with intent. There’s no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

HAPPENING NOW: Heavy Police presence on Meadowlane Drive. According to @JacksonMSPolice it was a shooting with intent, but they are still investigating. pic.twitter.com/Df52oqKTTw — Anna Farish (@annaonair12) October 26, 2020

