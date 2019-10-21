Heavy rain and winds hit Vicksburg Monday morning

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Substantial rain fell Monday in and around the Vicksburg area. That’s where 12 News’ Shay O’Connor joined us live.

All severe storm watches and warnings were cancelled by mid-day in Vicksburg and throughout Warren County. The storm system then passed through the Jackson Metro area. By the afternoon, conditions were still pretty heavy in Vicksburg.



Community member Jenard Younger said “We tend to have our share of severe weather. We try to be precautious and drive slow. We have a couple of flood zones so you want to be careful of those “



Neighbors throughout Mississippi have been encouraged to stay weather aware. This rain will likely help alleviate drought conditions in many parts of Mississippi.