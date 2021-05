JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Firefighters in Jones County responded to a house fire around 2:30 Friday morning. The fire happened at a home in the 200 block of Eucutta Road in Heidelberg.

According to investigators, the home appeared to be unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council

The cause of the fire is under investigation.