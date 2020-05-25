‘Hello Beautiful’ owner starts GoFundMe to raise money for local area hair salons

Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) – Hairstylists and barbers are expected to be part of phase two of New York’s coronavirus reopening process. One hair salon owner is starting a go-fund-me page for a group of local hair salons trying to keep their businesses alive until they can reopen.

“We still have utility bills coming in and mortgages and rent. We have to pay those,” said Lacey Randall, the owner of Hello Beautiful hair salon in Horseheads.

The ability to get your hair done by a professional is still a few days away in New York state.

Hair salons are a part of Governor Cuomo’s phase 2 of the reopening plan.

That means the absolute earliest you could schedule your next appointment could be after May 29th.

The salons that the GoFundMe account would be assisting are: Hello Beautiful hair salon, Hair & C.O, Allure salon, 110 Walnut Salon and Spa, Zhalimars Hair Studio, Studio 111, I love Honey Comb, and Bella Ronee salon and makeup artistry

“I think the go fund me goal is around $7,000. I was hoping to give each salon a little over $1,000 just to get ourselves on our feet,” says Randall.