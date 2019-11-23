Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes appearance at Renaissance

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels was stationed between Barnes & Noble and J.Crew Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Fans of Hello Kitty waited in line at the Renaissance at Colony Park and looked forward to purchasing exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles.

Some of the newly-featured items included: two styles of Enamel pin sets; Madeleine sets, Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes, and Hello Kitty Cafe Cushions.

Other best-selling items include stainless steel thermal bottles, sprinkle T-shirts, 5-piece macaron box sets and a cafe lunchbox with Confetti popcorn.