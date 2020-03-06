Help for Jackson motel fire victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — On the morning of February 7, 2020 the Hilltop Inn & Suits caught flames. Many tenants that were staying there called the motel home and majority of the people lost everything in the fire.

Devan White and his wife has lived at the motel for 10 years. After the fire, the couple moved to Parkside Inn. White says that it is difficult to keep up with rent at Parkside so they have to pay weekly instead of paying for a full month. Work is tough to find as well. This past week he only worked six hours.

“That won’t even pay a weeks rent” said White

While escaping the fire his wife injured her leg and has to have surgery. This adds to the list of health problem that the couple has to face. Devan battles with live cancer and has to take care of his wife who is unable to walk at the moment.

If you would like to donate to help this family you can do so with one of the options below.

Facebook Fundraiser: Devan White

Devan White Cell: (601)-214-2159

Address: Parkside Inn room 114 3720 E Frontage Rd Jackson, MS 39211