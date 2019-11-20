Hemp Task Force Meeting at Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Hemp Cultivation Task Force will convene Wednesday, November 20, at 10:00 a.m. in Room 113 of the Mississippi State Capitol to discuss its recommendations and final report to the Legislature. The meeting will be open to the public.

The Task Force, chaired by Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson, was established by the Mississippi Legislature to consider the potential of hemp cultivation, market potential and potential job creation in Mississippi. The Task Force will be discussing and voting on its final report to the Legislature. This is the final scheduled meeting of the Task Force.

“The Task Force has been working diligently over the past several months examining and researching all of the issues surrounding the cultivation of hemp in Mississippi. The fact-based report will provide a comprehensive look at the opportunities and challenges of hemp for the Legislature to consider,” said Commissioner Gipson.

The meeting, which is open to the public, can also be viewed through livestreaming on the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s Facebook page. The public can submit comments to MSHempTaskForce@mdac.ms.gov by email. Information about the Hemp Cultivation Task Force, as well as videos of past meetings, can be found at www.mdac.ms.gov/hemp-cultivation-overview/ online.