Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center to host multi-day career fair

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County supervisors announced the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center will host a multi-day career fair at its facility. The facility is located at 940 East McDowell Road in Jackson. The dates and times for the fair are:

Saturday, May 22 nd from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 19 th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The career fair is open to the entire community. Positions currently available for hire include:

Youth Care Professional

Youth Care Professional Senior

Licensed Clinical Psychologist

Clinical Social Worker

Food Service Worker

Treatment Director

Applicants must be able to pass a criminal background check and drug test. They should bring the following items to the fair: