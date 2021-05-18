Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center to host multi-day career fair

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County supervisors announced the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center will host a multi-day career fair at its facility. The facility is located at 940 East McDowell Road in Jackson. The dates and times for the fair are:
- Saturday, May 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The career fair is open to the entire community. Positions currently available for hire include:
- Youth Care Professional
- Youth Care Professional Senior
- Licensed Clinical Psychologist
- Clinical Social Worker
- Food Service Worker
- Treatment Director
Applicants must be able to pass a criminal background check and drug test. They should bring the following items to the fair:
- Photo Identification
- Social Security Card