Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center to host multi-day career fair

Courtesy: Hinds County Board of Supervisors

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County supervisors announced the Henley-Young Juvenile Justice Center will host a multi-day career fair at its facility. The facility is located at 940 East McDowell Road in Jackson. The dates and times for the fair are:

  • Saturday, May 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 24th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The career fair is open to the entire community. Positions currently available for hire include:

  • Youth Care Professional
  • Youth Care Professional Senior
  • Licensed Clinical Psychologist
  • Clinical Social Worker
  • Food Service Worker
  • Treatment Director

Applicants must be able to pass a criminal background check and drug test. They should bring the following items to the fair:

  • Photo Identification
  • Social Security Card

