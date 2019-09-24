Hernando Desoto’s impact on Mississippi: Walt Grayson

Walt Grayson takes us all the way back. Back to when the first Europeans came to our area. Hernando Desoto and his band of explorers came through here in the mid-1500s.

Walt is focused on what they brought and what they left behind.

Walt: Yes. What they brought was a whole new world. What they left behind was a drastically different way of life- and in a roundabout way, maybe one of the South’s favorite foods. Watch.

Spaniard Hernando DeSoto was the first European explorer to visit what would become Mississippi in about the mid-1500s- over a hundred and fifty years before the next Europeans would get here. He walked into a world already in transition, from a society centered around Mound complexes – into a more spread out culture built around scattered villages. His intrusion with his armed men and a cadre of priests along with their strange animals like pigs and horses had drastic results. It was about 1540 that DeSoto followed the Tombigbee River into our area from the east probably somewhere around Columbus. But nobody knows for sure his eventual route across Mississippi.

Chief Archeologist John Underwood says, “But we do know he wintered in 1540-1541 he wintered with the Chickasaw. And they have some very famous renderings and renditions of that encounter. DeSoto was not the most gracious guest. It was a running skirmish between there trying to get to the Mississippi River.”

Walt: Ah yes- the Mississippi River. DeSoto’s famous discovery of it- again at a place nobody has a clue exactly where.

John: We know it is somewhere between Vicksburg and Memphis, which is a pretty good swath.

Walt: There is a significant Spanish artifact that was found near Schlater in the north Delta on display at the Delta Museum in Greenwood. So there’s a hint.

Walt: The “where” of DeSoto’s travels can be debated from now on but the “what” of it is really much more significant.

John: We do a lot of really good analyses on material remains of people. But what we really like to do is to discuss the behavior behind the material remains.

Walt: Archeologists know one thing the Native Americans did after DeSoto- they abandon their small scattered villages and gathered into more secure larger areas. Then came the diseases, which by next time Europeans came around 1700 the Native American population was just a shadow of what DeSoto had recorded. However, the escaped horses were caught and domesticated by the Native Americans. And the pigs that escaped from DeSoto evolved into our Southern delicacy, Bar-B-Que. And we had no idea it had Spanish roots.