Hershey Park’s annual Christmas Candylane event displays record-setting 5 million lights

Hershey, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey park has kicked off the holidays with the opening of Hershey park’s Christmas Candylane! The seasonal event will display a record number of lights, more than 5 million of them.

Hersheypark’s newest hyper-coaster, Candymonium, will be open for its first winter rides. Weather permitting. All nine of Santa’s reindeer will also be in attendance along with the Big Man himself.

Visitors can warm themselves up with a cup of Hersheypark’s famous hot chocolate, favorite treats, and so much more!

Christmas Candylane will be open Wednesday, Nov. 25through Nov. 30 with daily operations beginning Dec. 4, 2020, to Jan. 3, 2021.

Masks and temperature checks are required to gain entry to the park.