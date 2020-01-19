Per Sources: Two HPD Officers died in shooting in Hawaii

Video courtesy Eric Clark

UPDATE

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Sources tell us that two police officers are dead after responding to a stabbing on Hibiscus Dr. in the Diamond Head area. The person who was stabbed is the landlord of the house and was there to evict the tenant. Three officers responded and were fired upon.

The house was subsequently set on fire and surrounding houses caught fire as well, the exact number is not yet known. Other houses in the area have been evacuated.

Traffic in the area is backed up and there are road closures: westbound on Diamond Head Rd., eastbound on Paki Rd. and Kalakaua Ave.

HONOLULU (AP) – Honolulu police say two officers have been shot and hospitalized in critical condition Sunday and the suspect is at large.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers were responding to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

The neighborhood where the shooting occurred is at the far end of the Waikiki Beach between the Honolulu Zoo and the famed Diamond Head State Monument.

The area would be packed with tourists and locals, especially on a weekend. A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside has been engulfed by flames.

HONOLULU (KHON2) –The Honolulu Fire Department reports officers are injured in the Waikiki area on Hibiscus Drive.

Courtesy Tony Pa

It happened this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department is responding a fire where the shooting happened.

Video Courtesy Leslie D.

Traffic in the area is backed up.

Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for details.