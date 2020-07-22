HHS awards $1.34M to Oxford & MSU for mental health, substance abuse services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Grants to Communicare of Oxford and the Mississippi State University Extension Service with $1.34 million. The award is to address ongoing mental health and substance abuse needs in Mississippi through suicide prevention and opioid abuse mitigation.

“The coronavirus is without a doubt raising anxiety among Mississippians, which can create critical situations for those already dealing with mental health or substance abuse issues. These resources will be used to address those challenges,” said Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), who serves on the Senate appropriations subcommittee with jurisdiction over HHS.

The HHS Center for Flex Grants approved an $800,000 grant to Communicare for COVID-19 Emergency Response for Suicide Prevention. Communicare is a community mental health center serving North Mississippi counties, including Calhoun, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Tate, and Yalobusha.

The HHS Center for Substance Abuse Treatment approved a $549,550 grant to allow MSU to continue its PROMISE Initiative (PReventing Opioid Misuse In the SouthEast), a community engagement program to quell prescription opioid abuse in rural Mississippi.

