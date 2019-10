WASHINGTON (WJTV/CBS)–The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on whether the civil rights act should apply to members of the LGBTQ community.

Plaintiffs hope the federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of “race, color, religion, sex, or national origin” will extend to sexual orientation.

A decision in the cases is not expected until sometime next spring.

In this current supreme court term, justices will also hear cases on abortion and immigration.