High police presence in Jefferson County

Witnesses say one person was shot

Update: 4:15 – According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, authorities are in the process of securing two separate locations.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the case.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – Law enforcement lined Highway 28 in Jefferson County just outside of Fayette.

One witness told us at least one person was shot during the incident.

12 News reached out to Sheriff Pete Walker to find out more.

Caller says one person was shot along highway 28 in Jefferson County – near Fayette