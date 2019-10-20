High School senior lands on Holmes County Board of Education

LEXINGTON, Miss. – A student-athlete, scholar and now Student Representative to the Board of Education, Justin Smith has made history as the first student Holmes County High School to hold the position.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. James L. Henderson wants the students of Holmes County to have a voice in what is decided on their behalf.

As the Student Representative, Smith will provide student insight and perspective, serve as a liaison to the students of Holmes County High School, and report to students about the work of the School District and the Board of Education.

Smith said, “This position is an absolute high honor. Not only do I represent my classmates, but every student in the HCCSD. As a representative at this level, I believe now the students have a louder voice. The opinions, ideas, and concerns of my peers can be pushed forward.”

Smith who has been a quarterback for 4 years while maintaining a 3.6 GPA and serving in leadership roles, says this new position will allow him to grow on and off the field.

“It will be very beneficial to me in a way that will increase my social skills and awareness. The duties of this role will assist and sharpen my listening and speaking skills. I will be more knowledgeable, which will lead me to develop solutions that will better shape our school district.”