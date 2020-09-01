High School spectator-participant cap removed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A mask mandate is still in effect along with those other guidelines we just mentioned but there is one change.

Family members of the players were some of the only ones attending football games, but now the governor has removed the two spectators per participant cap at those games and other school activities.

With the cap gone, attendance at high school football games like madison-ridgeland academy will be a bit higher. Headmaster Termie land, has already started thinking about what that will look like for their next home game September 11.

“We’re certainly excited about that because that’s going to give us the opportunity to have more people at our ball game specifically we’re going to have some of our students there,” said Land. “We obviously won’t have our full student body at the game, but we’ll be able to have our seniors or at least some of our juniors and we’re going to rotate that around.”

There is a limit as to how many people can be at the games.