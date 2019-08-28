High school student facing charges after gun found at school

A Jackson student is now being charged after reportedly bringing a gun to school, Tuesday.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A Jackson student is now being charged after reportedly bringing a gun to school, Tuesday.

Jackson Public Schools officials said an unloaded, small caliber gun was confiscated by Campus Enforcement officers from the student outside of Forest Hill High School.

Officers said the student did not make any threats to other students or the school.

The student has not been identified.

The student will now face disciplinary action and charges for allegedly bringing a gun on school property.