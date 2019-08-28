Live Now
Watch coverage of election returns and results

 

 

electionresults

High school student facing charges after gun found at school

News

A Jackson student is now being charged after reportedly bringing a gun to school, Tuesday.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A Jackson student is now being charged after reportedly bringing a gun to school, Tuesday.

Jackson Public Schools officials said an unloaded, small caliber gun was confiscated by Campus Enforcement officers from the student outside of Forest Hill High School.

Officers said the student did not make any threats to other students or the school.

The student has not been identified.

The student will now face disciplinary action and charges for allegedly bringing a gun on school property. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story