High speed chase ends in crash on Highway 80

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is being charged with leading officers on a high speed chase.
Pearl police said a man was driving recklessly in Pearl on Pearson Road and Old Brandon Road.
Officers tried to pull the Dodge Charger over when they noticed it had no license plate. The car then took off on I-20 eastbound. Speeds got up to more than 100 mph.
Once the speeds got too high, Pearl police say they ended the chase and notified Brandon.
The car got off the downtown Brandon exit and came back up eastbound Highway 80 where it wrecked in a ditch.
According to the Pearl Police Department, the driver said he was injured. After being medically released, he was charged with reckless driving, felony fleeing,and having no license plate.
The two others in the car walked away from the crash and were not charged.