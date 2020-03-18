High speed chase ends in crash on Highway 80

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is being charged with leading officers on a high speed chase.

Pearl police said a man was driving recklessly in Pearl on Pearson Road and Old Brandon Road. ​

Officers tried to pull the Dodge Charger over when they noticed it had no license plate. ​The car then took off on I-20 eastbound. Speeds got up to more than 100 mph. ​

Once the speeds got too high, Pearl police say they ended the chase and notified ​Brandon.

The car got off the downtown Brandon exit and came back up eastbound Highway 80 where it wrecked in a ditch. ​

According to the Pearl Police Department, the driver said he was injured. After being medically released, he was charged with reckless driving, felony fleeing,​and having no license plate. ​

The two others in the car walked away from the crash and were not charged. ​