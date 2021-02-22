High volume of garbage could lead to delay in service, says Waste Management

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Waste Management resumed its collection services in Central Mississippi, Southwest Mississippi, Vicksburg and Warren County. Leaders with the company said they’re experiencing high volumes of garbage and trash along all routes, which may lead to some delays in service.

Waste Management anticipates all routes, including residential, commercial and roll-off to be recovered by the end of the week, safety and road conditions permitting.

“Waste Management thanks our valued customers for their patience and cooperation during this weather event,” said Katie Cowen, senior district manager, Waste Management Gulf Coast.

