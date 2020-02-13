High water levels at reservoir will soon make its way to Hinds County

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – While the national weather service predicts dozens of streets in Hinds County may flood over the weekend, officials at the reservoir are doing everything in their power to keep the Pearl from rising more.

This means extensive monitoring of the reservoir dam, plus water flowing into it.

The current levels of the reservoir are a little more than 295-ft. Which gives the staff of the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District about three and a half feet of storage space to relieve overflow into the Pearl.

Since the start of the week, agencies overseeing the Rez have measured 74,500 cubic feet of water per-second coming downstream into the lake. Over 20,000 more than we saw in January.

“We will use every ounce of storage in that lake to mitigate this flood as it passes through Jackson,” John Sigman of P.R.V.W.S.D said in a Tuesday press conference.

To avoid overflowing the Rez or damaging the dam gates, officials are matching that ratio with the outflow of water leaving the lake for the next 24 hours.

“That’s a lot of water,” Sigman continued. “Again, it’s more than what we had when we were here two weeks ago. We anticipate that peak is going to be sometime between Saturday night or Sunday morning early.”

Already in moderate flood stage, the Pearl has engulfed most of the spillway parks outside the flood gates pushing water hundreds of yards in neighboring wooded areas. On the bright side, fishermen are taking advantage of it.

“The fishing’s really good when it’s up in the rocks like this,” Ricky Herrington told us. “But later this afternoon I look to have a little more luck. Because at sundown they tend to move a lot closer into the bank.”

“A lot of folks coming out here and trying to fish for crawfish right now,” Oscar Stewart said. “Because of the waters up, but they just scattered out all over the place.”

With an outflow rate higher than usual leaving the Rez and more rain over the metro the Pearl River is expected to crest at 35.5-ft. by Saturday night. When that happens Hinds County Emergency Operations expects 33 streets to go under.

Some good news is by this weekend the water rate leaving the Rez should be back down to 55,000 cubic feet-per-second and when that happens officials will have up to 3.5-ft. of water to store lowering more flood risks for Jackson.