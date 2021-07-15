Highest paying jobs in Jackson for high school graduates

The average college graduate in 2019 earned $78,000 a year, while the average high school graduate takes home just $45,000, according to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. To put it in perspective, the average annual wage for workers in the U.S. that same year was $51,916.27.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Just because you decide higher education isn’t in the cards doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a lifetime of low-paying jobs. You just need to be strategic about the career you choose. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Jackson, MS using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Jackson that don’t require a college degree

Jat306 // Shutterstock

#50. Millwrights

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $43,310 (#130 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,080

– Employment: 44,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,190)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($90,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,090)

– Job description: Install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to layout plans, blueprints, or other drawings.

London Metropolitan Archives/Heritage Images // Getty Images

#49. Machinists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $43,390 (#265 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,800

– Employment: 360,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($68,950)

— Anchorage, AK ($64,610)

— Farmington, NM ($64,190)

– Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Dispatchers, except police, fire, and ambulance

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $43,460 (#140 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,860

– Employment: 188,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($64,710)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($60,510)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($58,920)

– Job description: Schedule and dispatch workers, work crews, equipment, or service vehicles for conveyance of materials, freight, or passengers, or for normal installation, service, or emergency repairs rendered outside the place of business. Duties may include using radio, telephone, or computer to transmit assignments and compiling statistics and reports on work progress.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#47. Lodging managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $43,720 (#135 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($108,990)

— Reno, NV ($106,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,560)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#46. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $43,750 (#335 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

U.S. Air Force photo // Airman 1st Class Greg Erwin

#45. Coating, painting, and spraying machine setters, operators, and tenders

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $43,870 (#87 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,140

– Employment: 137,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($64,780)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($64,240)

— Harrisonburg, VA ($61,990)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend spraying or rolling machines to coat or paint any of a wide variety of products, including glassware, cloth, ceramics, metal, plastic, paper, or wood, with lacquer, silver, copper, rubber, varnish, glaze, enamel, oil, or rust-proofing materials. Includes painters of transportation vehicles such as painters in auto body repair facilities.

Canva

#44. Computer numerically controlled tool operators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $43,930 (#98 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,300

– Employment: 149,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($69,040)

— Waco, TX ($60,570)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($59,760)

– Job description: Operate computer-controlled tools, machines, or robots to machine or process parts, tools, or other work pieces made of metal, plastic, wood, stone, or other materials. May also set up and maintain equipment.

Pixabay

#43. Hazardous materials removal workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $44,000 (#70 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,170

– Employment: 44,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Knoxville, TN ($79,260)

— Salinas, CA ($72,170)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($70,300)

– Job description: Identify, remove, pack, transport, or dispose of hazardous materials, including asbestos, lead-based paint, waste oil, fuel, transmission fluid, radioactive materials, or contaminated soil. Specialized training and certification in hazardous materials handling or a confined entry permit are generally required. May operate earth-moving equipment or trucks.

Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#42. Electricians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $44,070 (#351 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 970

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

Sabel Blanco // Pexels

#41. Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $44,180 (#90 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,650

– Employment: 248,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($81,080)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($73,190)

— Modesto, CA ($68,390)

– Job description: Instruct or coach groups or individuals in exercise activities for the primary purpose of personal fitness. Demonstrate techniques and form, observe participants, and explain to them corrective measures necessary to improve their skills. Develop and implement individualized approaches to exercise.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

Bigflick // Shutterstock

#40. Correctional officers and jailers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $44,250 (#116 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($85,850)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($84,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,050)

– Job description: Guard inmates in penal or rehabilitative institutions in accordance with established regulations and procedures. May guard prisoners in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other point. Includes deputy sheriffs and police who spend the majority of their time guarding prisoners in correctional institutions.

Pixabay

#39. Surveying and mapping technicians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $44,640 (#135 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,090)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,010)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($79,790)

– Job description: Perform surveying and mapping duties, usually under the direction of an engineer, surveyor, cartographer, or photogrammetrist, to obtain data used for construction, mapmaking, boundary location, mining, or other purposes. May calculate mapmaking information and create maps from source data, such as surveying notes, aerial photography, satellite data, or other maps to show topographical features, political boundaries, and other features. May verify accuracy and completeness of maps.

Pixabay

#38. Photographers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $44,960 (#59 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,290

– Employment: 41,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Logan, UT-ID ($75,100)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($74,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($72,690)

– Job description: Photograph people, landscapes, merchandise, or other subjects. May use lighting equipment to enhance a subject’s appearance. May use editing software to produce finished images and prints. Includes commercial and industrial photographers, scientific photographers, and photojournalists.

Vera Larina // Shutterstock

#37. Sheet metal workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $45,720 (#186 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

Rob Kim // Getty Images

#36. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $46,300 (#165 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($62,180)

— Yakima, WA ($61,710)

— Sheboygan, WI ($61,610)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of retail sales workers in an establishment or department. Duties may include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Jackson

G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock

#35. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $46,700 (#266 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($69,410)

— Pine Bluff, AR ($68,850)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($66,920)

– Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

Indypendenz // Shutterstock

#34. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $46,900 (#172 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

Wipas Rojjanakard // Shutterstock

#33. Occupational health and safety technicians

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $47,580 (#92 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– Employment: 20,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,790)

— Knoxville, TN ($77,510)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($76,950)

– Job description: Collect data on work environments for analysis by occupational health and safety specialists. Implement and conduct evaluation of programs designed to limit chemical, physical, biological, and ergonomic risks to workers.

Unsplash

#32. Crane and tower operators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $47,760 (#108 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,010

– Employment: 44,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($89,250)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,670)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,410)

– Job description: Operate mechanical boom and cable or tower and cable equipment to lift and move materials, machines, or products in many directions.

welcomia // Shutterstock

#31. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $47,980 (#275 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Jackson

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#30. Brokerage clerks

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $48,130 (#89 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,460

– Employment: 44,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($73,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,860)

– Job description: Perform duties related to the purchase, sale, or holding of securities. Duties include writing orders for stock purchases or sales, computing transfer taxes, verifying stock transactions, accepting and delivering securities, tracking stock price fluctuations, computing equity, distributing dividends, and keeping records of daily transactions and holdings.

rlat // Shutterstock

#29. Postal service clerks

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $48,230 (#309 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

Kot500 // Shutterstock

#28. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $48,240 (#210 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

#27. Community health workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $48,750 (#47 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,000

– Employment: 58,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,920)

— Manchester, NH ($66,210)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($64,370)

– Job description: Promote health within a community by assisting individuals to adopt healthy behaviors. Serve as an advocate for the health needs of individuals by assisting community residents in effectively communicating with healthcare providers or social service agencies. Act as liaison or advocate and implement programs that promote, maintain, and improve individual and overall community health. May deliver health-related preventive services such as blood pressure, glaucoma, and hearing screenings. May collect data to help identify community health needs.

Canva

#26. Cargo and freight agents

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $49,140 (#43 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,170

– Employment: 96,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($72,590)

— St. Cloud, MN ($67,360)

— Springfield, MO ($59,660)

– Job description: Expedite and route movement of incoming and outgoing cargo and freight shipments in airline, train, and trucking terminals and shipping docks. Take orders from customers and arrange pickup of freight and cargo for delivery to loading platform. Prepare and examine bills of lading to determine shipping charges and tariffs.

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Jackson

GolF2532 // Shutterstock

#25. Security and fire alarm systems installers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $49,450 (#88 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,150

– Employment: 68,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($71,820)

— Anchorage, AK ($68,510)

— Rockford, IL ($65,040)

– Job description: Install, program, maintain, and repair security and fire alarm wiring and equipment. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes.

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#24. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $50,640 (#341 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,820

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

Canva

#23. Construction and building inspectors

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $51,750 (#241 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

Erin Deleon // Shutterstock

#22. Postal service mail carriers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $51,990 (#303 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock

#21. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $52,350 (#220 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 600

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images

#20. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $52,740 (#299 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

Canva

#19. Automotive body and related repairers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $52,830 (#78 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($81,730)

— Midland, TX ($76,760)

— Raleigh, NC ($75,460)

– Job description: Repair and refinish automotive vehicle bodies and straighten vehicle frames.

Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#18. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $53,970 (#102 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

SritanaN // Shutterstock

#17. Industrial machinery mechanics

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $56,370 (#168 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

Unsplash

#16. Tax preparers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $58,780 (#34 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,710

– Employment: 62,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,160)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($80,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($78,470)

– Job description: Prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses.

You may also like: Where people in Jackson are moving to most

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#15. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $59,050 (#24 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,330

– Employment: 93,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($77,010)

— Hattiesburg, MS ($73,780)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($71,630)

– Job description: Operate or tend equipment to control chemical changes or reactions in the processing of industrial or consumer products. Equipment used includes devulcanizers, steam-jacketed kettles, and reactor vessels.

Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock

#14. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $60,100 (#299 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#13. Chefs and head cooks

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $61,750 (#49 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

Canva

#12. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $62,620 (#296 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

Christian Lagerek // Shutterstock

#11. Gas plant operators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $62,790 (#27 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,230)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($97,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,160)

– Job description: Distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Jackson that require a bachelor’s degree

Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#10. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $63,370 (#258 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

sculpies // Shutterstock

#9. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $63,950 (#256 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#8. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $65,670 (#273 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

Prath // Shutterstock

#7. Detectives and criminal investigators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $65,970 (#212 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#6. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $67,540 (#151 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

Paolo Bona // Shutterstock

#5. Food service managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $67,780 (#63 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $68,690 (#150 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#3. Insurance sales agents

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $69,460 (#99 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $78,600 (#284 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

Canva

#1. Transportation inspectors

Jackson, MS

– Annual mean salary: $83,740 (#39 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.