Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Jackson, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for breakfast in Jackson on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#5. Old Capitol Inn

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 226 N State St, Jackson, MS 39201-1906

Tripadvisor

#4. Sugar’s Place

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Category: American

– Price: $

– Address: 168 W Griffith St, Jackson, MS 39201-1208

Tripadvisor

#3. King Edward Bar and Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Category: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 235 W Capitol St, Jackson, MS 39201-2004

Tripadvisor

#2. Broad Street Baking Company and Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Category: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: Banner Hall 4465 I 55 N Ste 101 Suite 101, Jackson, MS 39206-6124

Tripadvisor

#1. Brent’s Drugs

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Category: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 655 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216-4008

