Theres something special about taking in a meal while enjoying the air outside, and it could even contribute to your happiness, particularly if there are plants around. During the pandemic, having outdoor seating was a lifeline for many restaurants, allowing them to operate both takeaway and dine-in services.

Many also used the opportunity to show off their personality with decor and furniture that fit their vibe. Are you partial to a luxurious fake garden? Or are you more into lawn chairs and tiki vibes?

Globally, many people may have associated the outdoor dining experience with the cafes of European cities or street food stalls in Asia. Travelers and locals alike often spend hours sipping coffee and eating delicious and cheap food. In the U.S., outdoor seating can take the form of small tables, semi-private nooks, or communal-style seating for the masses, like at a beer garden. Key to a good outdoor table is shade from the sun and, in urban settings, walls or barriers that can cut down on fumes and noise from nearby car traffic.

Restaurants may also play up other perks—like having a great view. The coronavirus pandemic also increased demand for outdoor heaters so restaurants could keep serving meals outside in the colder seasons. All these adjustments have led to more Americans rediscovering the pleasures of dining al fresco, away from the noise inside.

While a good chunk of pandemic-era outside seating may have shrunk back since the return to “normal,” many restaurants still have their prized patio tables ready for patrons. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Jackson using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#28. Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

– Rating: 1.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 112 Peachtree St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Fast Food, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Burgers

#27. Taco Bell

– Rating: 1.0/5 (21 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 561 E Third Street Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Fast Food, Mexican

#26. McDonald’s

– Rating: 1.0/5 (18 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 546 E 3rd St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Fast Food, Burgers, Coffee & Tea

#25. Burger King

– Rating: 1.5/5 (15 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 472 E 3rd St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Burgers, Fast Food

#24. KFC

– Rating: 1.5/5 (24 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 561 E 3rd St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Fast Food, Chicken Shop

#23. Subway

– Rating: 2.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 127 Covington St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Sandwiches, Fast Food

#22. Pizza Hut

– Rating: 2.0/5 (15 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 811 E 3rd St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings, Fast Food

#21. New Top China

– Rating: 2.5/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 934 E 3rd St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Chinese

#20. Zaxby’s Chicken Fingers & Buffalo Wings

– Rating: 2.5/5 (11 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 501 W 3rd St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Fast Food, Chicken Wings, Salad

#19. Huddle House

– Rating: 2.5/5 (10 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 775 E 3rd Street Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Diners, American (Traditional)

#18. Chick-N-Run of Jackson

– Rating: 3.0/5 (16 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 789 Hwy 36 E Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: American (Traditional), Sandwiches, Hot Dogs

#17. The Brickery

– Rating: 3.0/5 (76 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 232 W Second St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Pizza, Pasta Shops, Sports Bars

#16. Mandarin Garden Restaurant

– Rating: 3.0/5 (21 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1013 E 3rd St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Chinese

#15. Papa Johns Pizza

– Rating: 3.5/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 4 2nd St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings, Fast Food

#14. Gabino’s Mexican Grill

– Rating: 3.5/5 (22 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 789 Hwy 36 E Ste B Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Mexican, Salad, Seafood

#13. The Lunch Box

– Rating: 3.5/5 (16 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 186 Macon Ave Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

#12. Bradley’s Olde Tavern

– Rating: 3.5/5 (30 reviews)

– Address: 2 Oak St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Burgers, Bars, Hot Dogs

#11. Mesquite Mexican Grill & Bar

– Rating: 3.5/5 (68 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 34 3rd St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Mexican, Bars

#10. Wing Depot

– Rating: 3.5/5 (11 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 311 W 3rd St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Chicken Wings

#9. Jimmy’s Steak and Seafood

– Rating: 3.5/5 (18 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 237 S Mulberry St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Seafood

#8. Fresh Air Barbecue

– Rating: 3.5/5 (164 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1164 Hwy 42 S Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Barbeque

#7. Big-Chic Fried Chicken

– Rating: 4.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 415 S Mulberry St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Desserts, Fast Food, Sandwiches

#6. Jimmy’s Steak Out

– Rating: 4.0/5 (16 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 237 S Mulberry St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Steakhouses

#5. Waffle House

– Rating: 4.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 477 West Third St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: American (Traditional), Breakfast & Brunch, Diners

#4. Saki

– Rating: 4.0/5 (29 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 136 W 3rd St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Japanese

#3. Hunter’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.0/5 (20 reviews)

– Address: 310 Macon Ave Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Southern

#2. Cook’s Lunchroom

– Rating: 4.0/5 (8 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 231 E 2nd St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Burgers

#1. Lucky’s New Italian Resturant

– Rating: 4.0/5 (15 reviews)

– Address: 407 S Mulberry St Jackson, GA 30233

– Categories: Italian

