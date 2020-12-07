Highland Village announces 3 new tenants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Highland Village in Jackson announced three new retail tenants are now at the shopping location.

“Highland Village is iconic for a reason,” says Lynsie Armstrong, Highland Village Marketing Director. “We are honored to add BJ Weeks, Redbird, and Wren & Ivy to our remarkable list of tenants. We have long been the place to go for the best shopping in Jackson, and with each new addition, we continue to satisfy and meet the needs of our community.”

New brands joining Highland Village include:

BJ Weeks Art Studio & Gifts

Redbird Boutique

Wren & Ivy

