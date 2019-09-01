Highlands County to open shelters ahead of Hurricane Dorian

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highlands County plans to open its hurricane shelters for residents to ride out Hurricane Dorian.

Shelters in Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring will open Monday, Sept. 2 at noon, according to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.

A special needs shelter will also receive evacuees.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, Dorian is closing in on the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane with winds up to 180 miles per hour. The system is forecast to move closer to Florida’s east coast late Monday through Tuesday.

Here is a list of shelters open in Highlands County:

AVON PARK

South Florida State College

University Center

600 W College Dr, Avon Park

LAKE PLACID

Lake Placid High School

202 Green Dragon Drive

SEBRING

Alan Jay Convention Center

781 Magnolia, Avenue

FOR PEOPLE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

Bert J. Harris Agri-Civic Center

4509 George Blvd., Sebring

