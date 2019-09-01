Highlands County to open shelters ahead of Hurricane Dorian

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highlands County plans to open its hurricane shelters for residents to ride out Hurricane Dorian.
Shelters in Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring will open Monday, Sept. 2 at noon, according to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.
A special needs shelter will also receive evacuees.
As of 1 p.m. Sunday, Dorian is closing in on the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane with winds up to 180 miles per hour. The system is forecast to move closer to Florida’s east coast late Monday through Tuesday.
Here is a list of shelters open in Highlands County:
AVON PARK
South Florida State College
University Center
600 W College Dr, Avon Park
LAKE PLACID
Lake Placid High School
202 Green Dragon Drive
SEBRING
Alan Jay Convention Center
781 Magnolia, Avenue
FOR PEOPLE WITH SPECIAL NEEDS
Bert J. Harris Agri-Civic Center
4509 George Blvd., Sebring
