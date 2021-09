Hwy. 468 in Rankin County is still closed as crews clear up a diesel spill after an 18-wheeler crash on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Highway 468 in Rankin County is still closed as crews clear up a diesel spill after an 18-wheeler crash.

To head north on Flowood Drive, drivers should use Old Brandon Road.

Expect major backups on Highway 80 in the area.