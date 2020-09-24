Highway 556 in Franklin County closed due to floodwater

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Homochitto River in Franklin County is under a flood warning after facing more than seven inches of rain in McCall Creek on Wednesday night.

Due to excessive flood water, the Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Highway 556 between US 98 and US 84 is also closed.

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency has reported at least three rescues near the flood area.

In addition, the campground near the river and several trailers have also experienced flooding in Eddiceton along Veto Road on Highway 84.

HWY 556 in Franklin County between US 98 and US 84 is closed due to flood water. pic.twitter.com/8pHE4htWHU — MHPBrookhaven (@MHPTroopM) September 24, 2020

